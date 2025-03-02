How to watch the 2025 Oscars on TV and streaming

The biggest names in Hollywood descend upon the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles Sunday for a dazzling celebration of cinema.

From blockbuster success stories "Wicked" and "Dune: Part Two," to indie darlings "Anora" and "The Brutalist," the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will hand out Oscars in 23 categories by the end of the night.

Trophies will be handed out to four acting winners, as well as to costume designers, writers, directors, editors and many more across all departments of filmmaking.

The 97th ceremony is being hosted by none other than comedian Conan O'Brien, his first time on the Oscars stage but he's no stranger to hosting. The former late night host also hosted the the Emmy Awards in 2002 and 2006.

Without further ado, here's how to watch Sunday's ceremony and other key things to know:

What time do the Oscars start?

The Oscars start at 7 p.m. Eastern, 4 p.m. PST. ABC is available with an antenna or through cable and satellite providers.

How can I stream the Oscars?

The show is being livestreamed this year on Hulu. It's also available on services offering live streaming of ABC such as Hulu Live TV, YouTubeTV, AT&T TV and FuboTV.

What's nominated for best picture?

The 10 nominees for best picture are: “Anora”; “The Brutalist”; “A Complete Unknown”; “Conclave”; “Dune: Part 2”; “Emilia Pérez”; “I’m Still Here”; “Nickel Boys”; “The Substance”; “Wicked”

I don’t live in the U.S. How can I watch the Oscars?

The Oscars are widely broadcast beyond the United States.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has a handy guide to dozens of international territories that have Oscar telecasts.

How can I watch the red carpet?

The Oscars red carpet is a major fashion showcase. Oscar nominees and winners from past, present and future pose and mingle ahead of the ceremony.

ABC will begin its red carpet pre-show at 6:30 p.m. Eastern, live on air and streaming on Hulu.

E! will kick off its show, “Live From E!: The Oscars,” beginning at 4 p.m. Eastern.

