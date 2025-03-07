How did Gene Hackman and his wife die? Authorities reveal details of couple's deaths

Authorities revealed details in the deaths of legendary actor Gene Hackman and his wife in their New Mexico home, including a rare disease that claimed one of their lives, and how long they had been dead before their bodies were found.

Hackman died as a result of heart disease and showed severe signs of Alzheimer’s disease, which contributed to his death, the medical examiner said during a press conference Friday. The 95-year-old died around Feb. 18.

His wife, 65-year-old Betsy Arakawa, may have been dead inside the home for a week before he passed. Chief Medical Investigator Dr. Heather Jarrell said it was possible that the 95-year-old Hackman was not aware his wife was deceased in their home.

“Mr. Hackman showed evidence of advanced Alzheimer’s disease," Jarrell said. "He was in a very poor state of health. He had significant heart disease, and I think ultimately that’s what resulted in his death.”

Hackman was found in the home’s entryway.

Authorities initially ruled out foul play after the bodies were discovered Feb 26. Immediate tests for carbon monoxide poisoning were negative.

Arakawa was found with an open prescription bottle and pills scattered on the bathroom counter. Her last communications were sent on Feb. 11. Authorities linked her death to hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, a rare but potentially fatal disease spread by infected rodent droppings.

Hantavirus is typically reported in spring and summer, often due to exposures that occur when people are near mouse droppings in homes, sheds or poorly ventilated areas.

Jarrell said it was not known how quickly Arakawa died.

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza made the announcement alongside state fire and health officials at a news conference.

Investigators earlier retrieved personal items from the couple’s home, including a monthly planner and two cellphones.