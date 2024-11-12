Trump Administration

Here's Trump's expected picks so far for his Cabinet and administration

President-elect Donald Trump has started to name senior administration staff and officials for when he takes office in January, including several Cabinet-level picks

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

President-elect Donald Trump and his transition team are beginning to make announcements about senior-level Cabinet officials and staff who will be part of his administration when it begins in January.

Trump is expected to nominate South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem to serve as homeland security secretary and Florida Sen. Marco Rubio to be secretary of state, multiple sources tell NBC News.

The list below of proposed picks by Trump includes choices he has announced officially and expected picks based on NBC News reporting.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Picks announced by Trump

Expected or apparent picks

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Once in office in January, Trump can formally nominate officials for roles that require Senate confirmation, including Cabinet positions.

This article tagged under:

Trump AdministrationDonald Trump
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us