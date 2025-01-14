Here's a list of who is participating in the Trump Inauguration parade

President-elect Donald Trump is set to take the oath of office Monday and to be sworn in as the 47th president of the United States.
After the swearing-in ceremony on the west front of the United States Capitol, the president and his family will make their way down Pennsylvania Avenue in the inaugural parade.
The parade will include members of the military, the NYPD, colleges and other organizations.
Inauguration Parade Lineup
Here is a list of selected participants in the inaugural parade, as provided by the Trump Vance Inaugural Committee:
- United States Army
- Butler County First Responders - Butler, Pennsylvania
- NYPD Emerald Society Pipes & Drums - New York, New York
- New York Military Academy - Cornwall on Hudson, New York
- Florida Firefighters Pipes and Drums - Boca Raton, Florida
- America’s Patriotic Tractor - West Des Moines, Iowa
- Stewarts Creek High School Band - Smyrna, Tennessee
- Loadmaster Corporation - Norway, Michigan
- U.S. Customs and Border Protection - National Organization
- U.S. Marines
- Middletown High School Marching Band & Cheerleaders - Middletown, Ohio
- Palm Beach Police & Fire Honor Guard Unit - Palm Beach, Florida
- Albertville High School Aggie Band - Albertville, Alabama
- Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) - Arlington, Virginia
- Liberty University “Spirit of the Mountain” Marching Band - Lynchburg, Virginia
- Navajos 4 Trump - Show Low, Arizona
- Scripps Miramar Ranch - San Diego, California
- U.S. Navy
- Fork Union Military Academy - Fork Union, Virginia
- Ross Volunteer Company of the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets - College Station, Texas
- Lowndes High School “Georgia Bridgemen” Marching Band - Valdosta, Georgia
- Culver Academies Black Horse Troop & Equestriennes - Culver, Indiana
- Premiere Transportation - Brentwood, Tennessee
- Texas High School Tiger Band - Texarkana, Texas
- Montana State University Rodeo Team - Belgrade, Montana
- U.S. Air Force
- Pipes & Drums of the Blue & Gold - Holly, New Jersey
- Mobile Azalea Trail Maids - Mobile, Alabama
- The Citadel Regimental Band and Pipes, & Summerall Guards - Charleston, South Carolina
- Merced County Sheriff's Posse - Hilmar, California
- Missouri State University Pride Marching Band - Springfield, Missouri
- Lunar Outpost - Arvada, Colorado
- Sherwood Groves Belgian 6-Horse Hitch - Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania
- U.S. Coast Guard
- Mississippi Valley State University - Itta Bena, Mississippi
- Richard Petty’s 1970 Superbird - Randleman, North Carolina
- Benedictine College Preparatory - Richmond, Virginia
- American Tap Company - North Andover, Massachusetts
- 1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment - Fort Cavazos, Texas
- U.S. Merchant Marines Academy
- Diamond D Cowgirls - Covington, Georgia
- Shivam Dhol Tasha Pathak - Plano, Texas
- Las Vegas Police Protective Association - Las Vegas, Nevada
- Virginia Military Institute - Lexington, Virginia
Trump is scheduled to be inaugurated on a federal holiday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025.
When is Inauguration Day?
Inauguration Day happens every four years on January 20 (or January 21 if January 20 falls on a Sunday). In 2025, January 20 falls on a Monday. The inauguration ceremony takes place at the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, DC.
What time does the inauguration start?
The swearing-in ceremony is expected to begin around noon ET.
What is the presidential oath of office?
The vice-president-elect is sworn in first and repeats the same oath of office, in use since 1884, as senators, representatives, and other federal employees:
"I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter: So help me God."
Later, the president-elect recites the following oath in accordance with Article II, Section I of the U.S. Constitution:
"I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States."
What events take place on Inauguration Day?
The inauguration is planned by the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies (JCCIC). Inaugural events include the swearing-in ceremony, the inaugural address, and the pass in review. Learn more about each event from the JCCIC.
How do you get tickets to the presidential inauguration?
The Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies makes a limited number of inauguration tickets available to the public through members of Congress. Tickets are free and allow you to watch in person on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol as the president and vice president are sworn in on Jan. 20, 2025.
Tickets will be available from your members of Congress in the weeks leading up to the inauguration. Some members may begin accepting requests for tickets before then.