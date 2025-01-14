Here's a list of who is participating in the Trump Inauguration parade

President-elect Donald Trump is set to take the oath of office Monday and to be sworn in as the 47th president of the United States.

After the swearing-in ceremony on the west front of the United States Capitol, the president and his family will make their way down Pennsylvania Avenue in the inaugural parade.

The parade will include members of the military, the NYPD, colleges and other organizations.

Inauguration Parade Lineup

Here is a list of selected participants in the inaugural parade, as provided by the Trump Vance Inaugural Committee:

United States Army

Butler County First Responders - Butler, Pennsylvania

- Butler, Pennsylvania NYPD Emerald Society Pipes & Drums - New York, New York

- New York, New York New York Military Academy - Cornwall on Hudson, New York

- Cornwall on Hudson, New York Florida Firefighters Pipes and Drums - Boca Raton, Florida

- Boca Raton, Florida America’s Patriotic Tractor - West Des Moines, Iowa

- West Des Moines, Iowa Stewarts Creek High School Band - Smyrna, Tennessee

- Smyrna, Tennessee Loadmaster Corporation - Norway, Michigan

- Norway, Michigan U.S. Customs and Border Protection - National Organization

- National Organization U.S. Marines

Middletown High School Marching Band & Cheerleaders - Middletown, Ohio

- Middletown, Ohio Palm Beach Police & Fire Honor Guard Unit - Palm Beach, Florida

- Palm Beach, Florida Albertville High School Aggie Band - Albertville, Alabama

- Albertville, Alabama Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) - Arlington, Virginia

- Arlington, Virginia Liberty University “Spirit of the Mountain” Marching Band - Lynchburg, Virginia

- Lynchburg, Virginia Navajos 4 Trump - Show Low, Arizona

- Show Low, Arizona Scripps Miramar Ranch - San Diego, California

- San Diego, California U.S. Navy

Fork Union Military Academy - Fork Union, Virginia

- Fork Union, Virginia Ross Volunteer Company of the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets - College Station, Texas

- College Station, Texas Lowndes High School “Georgia Bridgemen” Marching Band - Valdosta, Georgia

- Valdosta, Georgia Culver Academies Black Horse Troop & Equestriennes - Culver, Indiana

- Culver, Indiana Premiere Transportation - Brentwood, Tennessee

- Brentwood, Tennessee Texas High School Tiger Band - Texarkana, Texas

- Texarkana, Texas Montana State University Rodeo Team - Belgrade, Montana

- Belgrade, Montana U.S. Air Force

Pipes & Drums of the Blue & Gold - Holly, New Jersey

- Holly, New Jersey Mobile Azalea Trail Maids - Mobile, Alabama

- Mobile, Alabama The Citadel Regimental Band and Pipes, & Summerall Guards - Charleston, South Carolina

- Charleston, South Carolina Merced County Sheriff's Posse - Hilmar, California

- Hilmar, California Missouri State University Pride Marching Band - Springfield, Missouri

- Springfield, Missouri Lunar Outpost - Arvada, Colorado

- Arvada, Colorado Sherwood Groves Belgian 6-Horse Hitch - Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania

- Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania U.S. Coast Guard

Mississippi Valley State University - Itta Bena, Mississippi

- Itta Bena, Mississippi Richard Petty’s 1970 Superbird - Randleman, North Carolina

- Randleman, North Carolina Benedictine College Preparatory - Richmond, Virginia

- Richmond, Virginia American Tap Company - North Andover, Massachusetts

- Andover, Massachusetts 1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment - Fort Cavazos, Texas

- Fort Cavazos, Texas U.S. Merchant Marines Academy

Diamond D Cowgirls - Covington, Georgia

- Covington, Georgia Shivam Dhol Tasha Pathak - Plano, Texas

- Plano, Texas Las Vegas Police Protective Association - Las Vegas, Nevada

- Las Vegas, Nevada Virginia Military Institute - Lexington, Virginia

Here are some facts you should know about Inauguration Day.

Trump is scheduled to be inaugurated on a federal holiday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025.

When is Inauguration Day?

Inauguration Day happens every four years on January 20 (or January 21 if January 20 falls on a Sunday). In 2025, January 20 falls on a Monday. The inauguration ceremony takes place at the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, DC.

What time does the inauguration start?

The swearing-in ceremony is expected to begin around noon ET.

What is the presidential oath of office?

The vice-president-elect is sworn in first and repeats the same oath of office, in use since 1884, as senators, representatives, and other federal employees:

"I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter: So help me God."

Later, the president-elect recites the following oath in accordance with Article II, Section I of the U.S. Constitution:

"I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States."

What events take place on Inauguration Day?

The inauguration is planned by the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies (JCCIC). Inaugural events include the swearing-in ceremony, the inaugural address, and the pass in review. Learn more about each event from the JCCIC.

How do you get tickets to the presidential inauguration?

The Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies makes a limited number of inauguration tickets available to the public through members of Congress. Tickets are free and allow you to watch in person on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol as the president and vice president are sworn in on Jan. 20, 2025.

Tickets will be available from your members of Congress in the weeks leading up to the inauguration. Some members may begin accepting requests for tickets before then.