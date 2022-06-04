Helicopter Pilot Injured After Crashing at NJ County Airport

A helicopter crash-landed at an airport in New Jersey early Saturday afternoon, injuring the pilot operating the aircraft, police officials said.

Police and FAA officials said the helicopter came down at Essex County Airport shortly after 12 p.m. The aircraft crashed into a fence at the edge of the airport, the FAA said.

The police chief in Fairfield said the pilot was injured, but their condition was not immediately known. Only the pilot was on board the helicopter at the time of the crash.

The FAA is investigating the incident.