New Jersey

Helicopter Pilot Injured After Crashing at NJ County Airport

Police car lights at night
Getty Images (File)

A helicopter crash-landed at an airport in New Jersey early Saturday afternoon, injuring the pilot operating the aircraft, police officials said.

Police and FAA officials said the helicopter came down at Essex County Airport shortly after 12 p.m. The aircraft crashed into a fence at the edge of the airport, the FAA said.

The police chief in Fairfield said the pilot was injured, but their condition was not immediately known. Only the pilot was on board the helicopter at the time of the crash.

The FAA is investigating the incident.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

New JerseyFairfieldhelicopter crashessex county airport
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us