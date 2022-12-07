Winter Triple-Demic of Flu, RSV and COVID Pushes NY Hospitals to Brink, Hochul Warns

A triple threat — that's the warning going out to New Yorkers as winter approaches and hospitals once again find themselves on the front lines of another health crisis, this time dealing with the three-headed monster of COVID-19, RSV and the flu.

The so-called "triple-demic" (a term that is going to be used more and more frequently over the coming weeks) comes as the three fast-spreading viruses overwhelm hospitals across the country, pushing already-overworked healthcare staffs to the brink.

Federal data shows that 79 percent of hospital inpatient beds are full, as of Wednesday. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said that the three-pronged health threat is getting worse by the day.

"I don’t see anything that tells us this is going to abate anytime soon," said Hochul. "We saw this trifecta coming."

COVID cases are creeping up, as is the respiratory condition RSV — which can send young children to the ER with breathing trouble. Of the three, the flu may be spreading the fastest, with cases skyrocketing at the highest rate seen in years. New York State's Department of Health is reporting 26,000 more flu cases this year than at the same time in 2021.

"These numbers are spiking way too early compared to historical trends," the governor said.

Dr. Mary Bassett, the state health commissioner who will be stepping down this month, said not enough people have gotten flu shots or COVID boosters. Recent numbers show that only 13 percent of those age 5 and older have gotten the most recent COVID booster; only a third of those 65 years of age or above have done the same.

While at this time last year, the governor was instituting a statewide mask mandate, Dr. Bassett said now people have to take their own precautions when it comes to their health.

"People are tired of being told what to do, but we in public health say: Get vaccinated and consider wearing a mask in public indoor spaces," Dr. Bassett said. "Kids haven’t been exposed to common viruses...that another time they would have been exposed to."