If you are a seasonal allergy sufferer, you don’t need to see a forecast to know that the pollen count is high; you’ve been living it. Since March, a warm month culminating in our first 80-degree day of the year, sneezing and the itchy eyes are hard to stop.

And, unfortunately, we have a long way to go before allergy season is over.

In April, tree pollen has been steadily on the rise. If you’re allergic to it, there’s good news and bad news. The good news: the climatological peak is behind us. The bad news: we still have almost half of the season left.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

May won’t be as onerous as April when it comes to irritation, but not until June does tree pollen noticeably decline.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

But just as the tree pollen starts to decline, the grass pollen ramps up, eventually reaching its peak in June. We are already seeing low amounts of grass pollen start to creep up as we near the end of April. And it is going to sharply increase from here.

Though May is not the quite the “peak” time for tree or grass pollen, it is the month of greatest overlap and can cause a real problem for anyone sensitive to both types of pollen.

Whether you’ve been suffering from allergies for years or only recently been feeling the pain, two things are clear: allergy season is starting earlier and getting worse. Even if you’re someone who is not typically affected by pollen, you have likely felt some itchiness already this year.

Much of the extension, and intensifying, of allergy season is thanks to climate change. Temperatures are trending warmer. That means the growing season, loosely defined as the period between the last freeze of one winter and the first freeze of the next, is getting longer.

We’re seeing the final freeze taking place earlier and earlier, while the first freeze happens much later than average. In fact, Climate Central has found that since 1970, the average growing season in New York City has grown by over 3 weeks.

But it’s not just the increase in temperatures, it’s the increase in CO2 in the atmosphere.

Increased levels of CO2 amplify a plant’s natural processes, leading them to produce more pollen, thus intensifying what the “peak” of allergy season feels like.

Weather can also play a huge factor in how bad allergies will feel on any given day.

During a prolonged dry spell, pollen can build up and gather on surfaces. That dry pollen easily spreads, especially on windy days. A good soaking rain, like we had on Saturday, can provide some brief relief, but it usually doesn’t take long for the pollen to build up and become irksome again.

To minimize pollen lingering in your house, shower as soon as you get home and wash any outdoor clothing. And as tempting as it is to open the windows on a gorgeous day, this is an easy way to blow pollen right into your room.

But before we know it, we’ll be saying goodbye to spring and hello to summer, trading in the high pollen counts for the high temperatures. Regardless of how you feel about the heat, it’ll be nice to officially put allergy season behind us.

That is, until the fall when ragweed pollen takes over.