When does flu season end?: Influenza A continues to spread in United States

Does it feel like you know a lot of people fighting the flu virus this winter? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said flu activity remains high and continues to increase around the country.

Influenza A(H1N1)pdm09 and A(H3N2) are the predominant viruses as of the end of January, according to the CDC. Cases of flu A have continued to grow since the start of the season.

So when will flu season finally end?

What to know about the end of flu season 2025

There's no official end of flu season so it depends on what expert you ask. Though the general consensus is May historically tends to be the final month of the season, before summer starts.

In Florida, the state Department of Health says flu season ends on May 17. The Texas Department of State Health Services says flu season goes through the third week in May.

When does flu season peak?

Since 1982, the most common peak of flu season tends to be in February, which was the case for 17 season. December was the peak month for flu in six seasons over the last several decades, followed by January and March.

"While seasonal influenza (flu) viruses are detected year-round in the United States, flu viruses typically circulate during the fall and winter during what's known as the flu season," the CDC said.

December to February historically is the peak of the season.

Is it too late to get the flu vaccine?

The ideal time to get the flu vaccine each season is before the end of October, according to the Food and Drug Administration. But the FDA said it's still worth it even if you miss that timeframe.

"Even if you wait until after October, the vaccine will still be beneficial and provide protection," the FDA said.

The FDA does not recommend vaccination in July or August for most people.