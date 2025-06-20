Heat stroke vs heat exhaustion: Signs, symptoms and how to treat both

The mercury really starts to crank up starting on Sunday. Here's what you need to know to protect yourself.

Summer is upon us, and so too, nearly, is the first heat wave of the year -- a suffocating stretch of 90-plus-degree days that'll feel well into the triple digits, thanks to stifling humidity.

So what is one to do? New York City pools aren't open yet, but the beaches are. There are 14 miles of free public shores in the five boroughs. See a full list here. There are also a ton of cooling centers.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says those will be open across the state throughout the dangerous heat wave. In the meantime, here's what you should know about the signs of heat stroke and heat exhaustion to stay safe.

Extreme heat can be life-threatening, especially for our vulnerable neighbors.



If you or someone you know needs a safe place to beat the heat, New York State is here to help.



Among the most serious heat-related illnesses that can occur is heat stroke, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. These are the warning signs you should watch out for, and what you should do when you or your loved ones experience the symptoms:

Signs of heat stroke

High body temperature

Hot, red, dry or damp skin

Fast, strong pulse

Headache

Dizziness

Nausea

Confusion

Passing out

Heat stroke occurs when the body is unable to regulate its temperature. This happens when the sweating mechanism fails and the body cannot cool down, according to the CDC.

Having a heat stroke can cause the body temperature to rise to 106°F or higher within 10 to 15 minutes.

How to treat someone with heat stroke

If you see any of the listed signs, call 911 immediately because a heat stroke can be life-threatening. Then move the person to a shady area and cool them off with something, but do not give them anything to drink.

Signs of heat exhaustion

Heavy sweating

Cold, pale and clammy skin

Fast, weak pulse

Nausea or vomiting

Muscle cramps

Tired or weakness

Dizziness

Headache

Fainting

How to treat someone with heat exhaustion

Move the person to a cool place, and give them some water to sip. Some cooling methods include wetting the skin, soaking clothing with cool water, or giving them a cold shower or ice bath if possible.

Call 911 if symptoms last more than an hour, if they get worse or if they are throwing up.