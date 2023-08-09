Bryan Randall, the longtime partner of actress Sandra Bullock, died at the age of 57 last after a private three-year battle with ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a rare neurodegenerative disorder that affects motor neurons, leading to progressive disconnection between the brain and muscles. This disease can result in the loss of fundamental abilities, such as walking, eating, speaking, and even breathing.

The human body relies on motor neurons, which extend from the brain to the spinal cord and muscles throughout the body, to facilitate muscle movement under the brain’s command. However, ALS damages these motor neurons, disrupting the brain’s ability to initiate and control muscle function.

Who is most commonly affected?

While ALS tends to affect adults aged 40 to 70, it can strike at any age.

Military veterans face a higher risk of developing the disease, though the reasons remain unclear. The disease is also more prevalent in men, however, the gender gap narrows as age increases.

What are the symptoms?

While ALS symptoms tend to vary for each person, some may include;

Stiffness

Muscle weakness

Abnormal fatigue or the arms and/or legs

Slurred speech

Muscle cramps

Uncontrollable laughing and crying

How is one diagnosed?

Diagnosing ALS is challenging since there is no specific test or procedure. Typically, a diagnosis involves a clinical examination and a series of diagnostic tests to eliminate other diseases with similar symptoms.

Is there a cure or treatment?

Unfortunately, there is no known cure or treatment for ALS yet. Individuals diagnosed with ALS typically have a life expectancy of two to five years, although some may live longer.

Riluzole and Edaravone are FDA-approved drugs that doctors may prescribe to support ALS treatment.

For those seeking more information about ALS, resources are available at ALS.org.