Two dozen sickened across NY, NJ and CT due to salmonella outbreak from cucumbers: CDC

A salmonella outbreak that contaminated cucumbers shipped to multiple states has left more than 160 people sickened across the country, including two dozen people throughout the tri-state, according to health officials.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it has received reports of 162 people who fell ill as a result of the salmonella strain tied to cucumbers, with 54 of those individuals hospitalized. In the tri-state, New York has reported 19 people sick, while there have been three in New Jersey and two in Connecticut, the CDC found.

Pennsylvania has had the most cases reported, with 27 people falling ill.

No deaths have been reported as a result of the salmonella poisonings, according to the CDC.

Earlier in the week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recalled whole cucumbers shipped to 14 states by Fresh Start Produce, a Florida-based company, from May 17-21. New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania were among the states where the cucumbers were sent.

The FDA and CDC were conducting further tests on a wider sample of cucumbers to see if the same strain of salmonella is causing the wider outbreak.

Fresh Start Produce said the affected produce was "unlikely" to have made it to store shelves, though customers should check with their places of purchase to determine whether the recall impacts their produce. The recalled cucumbers should no longer be in stores, the CDC said, and the recall did not cover English or mini cucumbers.

Salmonella symptoms

Those who infected with the salmonella bacteria will likely experience diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps. Symptoms will typically begin from six hours to six days after ingesting the bacteria, according to the CDC. Most people recover without any special treatment after four to seven days.

Some people, especially those under the age of 5 or over the age of 65, or with weakened immune systems, could experience more severe illnesses that could call for medical treatment or hospitalization.