Costco

Sesame teams up with Costco to offer affordable healthcare to members

Sesame is partnering with Costco to bring high-quality, affordable healthcare to members

By Julia Elbaba

NBC Universal, Inc.

Costco members can now access affordable medical care offered at Sesame.

Sesame and Costco announced its partnership on Sept. 25, giving a special discounted price to all Costco Members on different outpatient medical care.

The services provided will be available across all 50 states, including virtual primary care for $29, checkups for $72, virtual mental health therapy for $79, plus 10% off all other Sesame services.

“Quality, great value and low price are what the Costco brand is known for,” said David Goldhill, Sesame’s co-founder and CEO and a serial author on American healthcare reform. “When it comes to health care, Sesame also delivers high quality and great value – and a low price that will be appreciated by Costco Members when it comes to their own care.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Costco Sep 22

Costco mattresses Novaform recalled for possible mold. Here's what you should know and how to get refunded

news 21 hours ago

Here's how much money you'd have if you invested $1,000 in Costco 10 years ago

To access discounted healthcare, users must verify their membership on Costco.com before getting started here.

Sesame ensures top-quality customer experience a high-quality providers for more than 40 health specialties, labs and imaging centers, according to its website. Sesame will not accept health insurance.

This article tagged under:

Costco
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Traffic U.S. & World Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us