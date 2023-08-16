Rare, potentially fatal bacterial infection found in recently dead person on Long Island

New York health officials issued guidance after a rare but potentially deadly bacterial infection was discovered in a recently deceased person on Long Island.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said Wednesday that vibrosis, which can cause skin breakdown and ulcers, was found in an individual in Suffolk County who had recently died. The state added that fatal cases have also been identified in Connecticut recently.

"While rare, the vibrio bacteria has unfortunately made it to this region and can be extraordinarily dangerous," Hochul said. "As we investigate further, it is critical that all New Yorkers stay vigilant and take responsible precautions to keep themselves and their loved ones safe."

The governor and State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said that the best ways to avoid potential vibriosis infections is to protect open wounds from seawater, particularly warm seawater, as well as for those with compromised immune systems to avoid raw or undercooked shellfish, which could carry the bacteria.

While we continue to investigate the source of this rare infection, it is important for residents to remain aware and vigilant on precautions that can be taken. As always, if any residents have health concerns we encourage them to contact their health care provider," said Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone.

What is vibriosis?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the vibrio bacteria naturally live in coastal waters, and are more common during warm weather months between May and October. The most common way people contract the bacteria is by eating raw or undercooked shellfish, particularly oysters.

Some species of vibrio can cause a rash or skin infection when exposed to salt water or brackish water (mixture of fresh and salt water). The CDC said that those with chronic liver disease are most at risk to contract the bacteria infection.

About 80,000 cases are found each year in the U.S., the CDC says, with more than half a result of consuming contaminated food. Vibrosis is responsible for about 100 deaths each year, according to the CDC.

Symptoms and treatment

While most who contract vibrosis will recover in about three or so days with no long-term effects, a small percentage of those who get it require intensive care or even amputation, the CDC states.

The New York Department of Health said that the bacteria can cause skin breakdown and ulcers, and said that health care providers should consider vibrosis when diagnosing wound infections or sepsis of unknown origins.

For those who get vibrosis from consuming contaminated food, symptoms can include diarrhea, stomach cramps, vomiting, fever and chills, according to the state health department. Exposure can also lead to ear infections.