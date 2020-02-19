COVID-19

Over Two Dozen Westchester County Travelers Quarantined Over Coronavirus Concerns

The county emphasized that there is no reason for others to be concerned, as quarantine is used simply when people have been exposed to the illness. Isolation is used when someone is sick, possibly with the illness

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface of the virus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed electron microscopically. A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

More than two dozen travelers who have returned to Westchester County after spending time in places impacted by the novel coronavirus have been placed in quarantine, county officials said.

During a press conference Tuesday, Westchester County Executive George Latimer and Health Commissioner Sherlita Amler were among the officials who said that the Health Department was monitoring 26 individuals who all traveled to placed were cases of the illness, also known as COVID-19, have occurred.

All those individuals have been placed in a voluntary quarantine, most of whom are in their homes.

The county emphasized that there is no reason for others in the area to get concerned, as a quarantine is used simply when people have been exposed to the illness. Isolation is used when someone is sick, possibly with the illness.

Officials said that they are following Center for Disease Control and New York State Department of Health protocols, and that services are being provided to assist all of the people involved in the quarantine, including ensuring they all have food and necessary medication.

