New measles cases at NYC migrant shelter bring city count to 11

Two people living at one of New York City's migrant shelters have tested positive for measles, the city's health department revealed Friday.

The concentration of cases has been tied to the Hall Street shelter in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn. It's not clear where the two people contracted the disease, but health officials are is contact tracing through everyone who also stayed on the first floor of the shelter.

Anyone who is determined to have had a close exposure and does not have vaccine documentation will get tested, and those not immune will have to quarantine for 21 days.

Measles is a highly contagious, viral respiratory disease, but those vaccinated against it have a very low risk of contracting measles.

"The Health Department and Health + Hospitals are coordinating to ensure that anyone who’s been exposed gets the support and resources they need," Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan said in a statement.

According to the city's records, there have been 11 reported cases of measles so far this year. After three years (2020-2022) of no reported cases, last year New York City had just one case.

"While measles may be an extremely contagious virus, the risk to the community is low as most New Yorkers are vaccinated against it. Importantly, measles is preventable. The single best way to prevent measles is to be vaccinated. We encourage anyone who has not been vaccinated against measles to contact a health care provider to get a vaccine.”

The single best way to prevent measles is to be vaccinated. Individuals should receive two doses of MMR vaccine to be fully protected. In New York State, measles immunization is required of children enrolled in schools, daycare, and pre-kindergarten. Since August 1990, college students have also been required to demonstrate immunity against measles.

People are considered protected or immune to measles if they were born before 1957, have received two doses of measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine, have had measles disease, or have a lab test confirming immunity.

Unvaccinated people have a 90% chance of becoming infected if exposed. Measles is spread by direct contact with nasal or throat secretions of infected people.

Anyone concerned they may have been exposed is advised to contact their healthcare provider, a local emergency department or a local clinic before going for care to reduce further exposure risk.

People first develop a fever, then may have a cough, runny nose and watery eyes, followed by a rash. They are considered infectious from four days before the rash appears to four days after it appears. Symptoms usually appear 10 to 12 days after exposure, but may appear as early as seven days and as late as 21 days after exposure.

Preventive treatment for measles is recommended for those without evidence of immunity as follows: MMR vaccine can be given to eligible exposed individuals within 72 hours of exposure or immune globulin can be administered within six days of exposure.

For additional information about measles, visit the New York Department of Health website here. Learn more about the vaccine here.

