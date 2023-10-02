NYC becomes first in the nation to make abortion care available via telehealth

What to Know NYC Health + Hospitals on Monday launched Virtual ExpressCare, an online scheduling system that will connect New Yorkers seeking abortion care to healthcare professionals via phone or video call

In addition to reproductive health care, the virtual service also makes it easier for patients to seek help with non-emergency medical issues, including mental health services

The online abortion care service is available seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. in over 200 languages. It's also accessible by calling (718) 360-8981

In a historic move to protect reproductive rights since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, New York City has become the first in the country to offer abortion access through telehealth.

NYC Health + Hospitals on Monday launched Virtual ExpressCare, an online scheduling system that will connect New Yorkers seeking abortion care to healthcare professionals via phone or video call. In addition to reproductive health care, the virtual service also makes it easier for patients to seek help with non-emergency medical issues, including mental health services.

"Tough decision is made in the comfort of your environment and your home," Mayor Eric Adams said at a news conference announcing the new service. "This is an important step forward in using technology to deal with a major demand on those who are looking for access. In New York City, we're never going to stop fighting for a woman's right to choose the care that she needs and the right for all families who are involved."

How abortion access works with ExpressCare

The online service is available seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. in over 200 languages, according to NYC Health Hospitals. It's also accessible by calling (718) 360-8981. Here's a list of walk-in centers where the services are also offered.

Patients who are clinically eligible, meaning those who are up to 10 weeks into their pregnancy, can receive prescribed abortion medication by mail to a New York City address. They will also need to be in the city at the time of the telehealth call, as well as when the medication is taken.

How much does it cost?

For patients with insurance, the service will work just like any other health care provider and they may need to be responsible for a copay.

For those without health insurance, patients will still be treated and they will be connected to financial counselors who can help them enroll in health insurance coverage or financial assistance through NYC Care, Medicaid, and Medicare, according to NYC Health + Hospitals.