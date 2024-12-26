Most NY adults who get COVID deal with symptoms for a month or more: Health officials

The vast majority of New York adults who get COVID-19 end up experiencing at least one symptom for a month or longer, according to state health officials.

Results from a survey conducted in late 2022 were announced Thursday by the New York City Health Department. According to the survey, the most common symptoms among those who fell ill were fatigue and decreased exercise tolerance.

Four out of every five adults (80%) who participated in the survey dealt with at least one symptom for a month or more.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox.> Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Those who reported having one or more severe post-acute symptoms (which are described as lasting a month or longer) said they found it more difficult to carry out normal activities or their work for 10 days. That amount of time lessened for those with moderate symptoms (six days), mild symptoms (three days) or no symptoms (one day), according to the survey.

A third of adults with at least one severe symptom after having COVID had probable depression, the Health Department said, whereas just 6% of those with mild symptoms and 2% of those with no symptoms reported the same.

While the Health Department said post-acute symptoms may resolve within 12 weeks, many people go on to develop Long COVID, which is characterized by symptoms lasting three months or longer.

Scientists have found clear differences in the blood of those who recover from Covid and those who don’t.

Respondents reported a variety of different symptoms that came as a result of COVID, and at different severity levels. Those who reported severe symptoms most often were Latino and Black adults; women and transgender or non-binary adults; and those living in higher poverty areas, according to the Health Department.

"This survey shows us that the symptoms following COVID-19 infections are a significant public health issue for New Yorkers. Black and Latino communities, women, transgender people, and those living in low-income neighborhoods were more likely to have symptoms, highlighting the disproportionate impact of the pandemic on marginalized communities,” said Acting Health Commissioner Dr. Michelle Morse.

The presence of mild symptoms was similar across all socio-demographic groups. Latino and Asian/Pacific Islander adults experienced moderate symptoms more frequently than white adults, the survey found. But once again, those living in poorer neighborhoods reported moderate symptoms at a higher rate than those living in more affluent areas.

"We must invest in a comprehensive long-term response to the COVID-19 pandemic that focuses on prevention through engagement with health care providers andcommunity members. Services for people experiencing the long-term physical, mental, social, and economic impacts of COVID-19 infection should be accessible to all," said Morse.

Dahiana Perez chats with Dr. Aida Capo, Hackensack Meridian Health, to learn more about “Long-Covid” and how you can get ready for your health with HMH.