NJ issues health alert after confirmed measles case: What to know

There is a measles warning for part of the tri-state after a large gathering may have put some people at risk for exposure.

The health alert for the possible exposure went into effect in New Jersey on Friday, after a Monmouth County resident was confirmed to have the viral infection, according to the state Department of Health. The infected individual was found to have measles after recent international travel, the DOH said.

Anyone who visited the following locations at the specified dates and times is at risk of being exposed and should contact a health provider immediately to discuss any risks of developing the illness:

Location Town/City Date Time Livoti’s Old World Market, 200 Mounts Corner Drive Freehold Sept. 30 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. El Rancho Mexican Restaurant, 28 W Main Street Freehold Oct. 1 7:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. International Longshoreman Association Strike, Elizabeth Chassis Depot, 1510 S. Bay Avenue Elizabeth Oct. 1-3 All day Atlantic Health Immediate Care, 479 Route 520, Suite A103 Marlboro Oct. 6 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. Jersey Shore University Medical Center – Emergency Department, 1945 NJ-33 Neptune City Oct. 7 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

The longest exposure period occurred during the recent International Longshoremen Associated Strike at the Elizabeth Chassis Depot. The infected individual was at the strike all three days it lasted.

Those who were exposed could develop symptoms as late as Oct. 29 if they are infected, health officials said. As of Thursday, no additional cases had been identified.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

How does measles spread?

Measles can spread easily through the air after an infected individual coughs or sneezes, according to the NJ Department of Health. It can remain in the air for up to two hours after the infected person leaves, officials said.

Others can also get sick if they come in contact with mucus or saliva of an infected person.

Parents, guardians, health care providers and caregivers are asked to make sure all MMR vaccinations are are up to date, especially if there are upcoming travel plans. The DOH said the vaccine, administered in two doses, is effective at preventing complications caused by measles, mumps and rubella.

Measles symptoms

According to the New Jersey Department of Health, the symptoms for measles include:

High fever

Cough

Runny nose

Watery red eyes

Rash that typically appears around 3-5 days after symptoms begin

The rash will show up as flat red spots on the face and hairline, spreading down to the neck, chest, arms, legs and feet, state DOH said.

Measles can lead to more serious complications like pneumonia and encephalitis. For pregnant people, measles can lead to miscarriage, premature birth or babies born with a low birth weight.