Mysterious Liver Disease in Kids May Be Combo of Viruses & Genes, Study Says

When a mysterious and severe liver ailment struck kids around the world earlier this year, sickening hundreds and forcing some to get transplants, people feared a new COVID complication or perhaps another new virus.

But according to a new study quietly released last week, it may have instead been a combination of multiple viruses, mixed with an unusual genetic susceptibility.

The pre-print study, which has not been peer-reviewed or accepted for publication, was led by pediatricians, pathologists and public health officials in Scotland.

They looked at nine children with the sudden liver illness as well as a control group of 58 kids. In all nine study kids, they found a virus called AAV2, a so-called adeno-associated virus that requires another "helper" virus to replicate. The authors reported finding either an adenovirus or herpes virus in samples from multiple of the children in the control group.

(There had been speculation for months that an adenovirus was somehow to blame for the illness, as it was a more common finding in sick kids than any sort of recent COVID exposure.)

But researchers found another unusual trait of the sick kids as well. Of the nine Scottish children in the study group, eight of them, or 89%, had a particular variation of a specific gene -- compared to a general prevalence of just under 16% in Scottish blood donors.

That finding is "suggestive of increased susceptibility in affected cases," the authors wrote.

To be sure, they made clear these findings are no smoking gun -- correlation is not causation, and they called for more studies in populations around the world to see if the findings were similar.

According to the World Health Organization, 650 cases of "acute hepatitis of unknown aetiology in children" in 33 countries were reported between early April and late May, including more than 200 in the United States.

About 6% of all affected kids ultimately required liver transplants.