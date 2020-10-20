MTA Hands Out Free Pink Masks for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

What to Know Although we are halfway through Breast Cancer Awareness Month, this year is a bit different.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, efforts to halt the spread of the virus has taken center stage when it comes to public health, but the MTA is still shining the light on Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Although the MTA's Mask Force has been working to halt the spread of the coronavirus in public transportation by distributing free masks to customers who many need one, they are showing solidarity during Breast Cancer Awareness Month -- an annual campaign to increase awareness of the disease -- by distributing pink masks.

Although we are halfway through Breast Cancer Awareness Month, this year is a bit different.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, efforts to halt the spread of the virus has taken center stage when it comes to public health, but the MTA is still shining the light on Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Although the MTA's Mask Force has been working to halt the spread of the coronavirus in public transportation by distributing free masks to customers who many need one, they are showing solidarity during Breast Cancer Awareness Month -- an annual campaign to increase awareness of the disease -- by distributing pink masks. The color pink has become synonymous through the years with the disease.

According to the CDC, each year in the United States, more than 250,000 women get breast cancer and 42,000 women die from the disease. Although men can also get breast cancer, it is uncommon. About 1 out of every 100 breast cancers diagnosed in the United States is found in a man. Additionally, although breast cancer can affect younger women it is mostly found in women who are 50 years or older.

Because of the prevalence of the disease, on Tuesday, the MTA’s Mask Force, comprised of volunteers from MTA leadership, employees, elected officials and advocacy groups, traveled throughout the MTA service region handing out free pink masks to customers to bring awareness. The masks were also given to employees at New York City Transit subways and buses, Long Island Rail Road, Metro-North Railroad and MTA Bridges and Tunnels.

The MTA has been diligent for months in providing free masks to customers using its services. Mask compliance across the MTA network is not only mandatory but remains high, with a compliance rate of above 95%. The MTA has equipped buses with mask dispensers, installed vending machines that sell personal protective equipment, and launched new capacity tracking app features to report in real-time how many passengers are on a bus or LIRR train car. Additionally, train cars and buses are disinfected at least daily, and stations are disinfected at least two times per day -- all in an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Since March, the MTA has handed out six million surgical masks to customers and 4.4 million masks to employees.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, and while the majority of cases involve female patients, rates of male breast cancer are on the rise. NBC's Sarah Dallof reports.