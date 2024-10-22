McDonald's is responding after the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention said investigators were looking into links between an outbreak of E. coli and Quarter Pounders sold at certain locations.

The CDC said 49 people across 10 states have fallen ill after they reported eating Quarter Pounders at McDonald's locations. One person, described by the CDC as an older individual in Colorado, died as a result, and 10 people have been hospitalized.

Colorado has had the most cases reported as of Tuesday, with 27, while another nine have been reported in Nebraska. Wisconsin, Iowa, Missouri, Kansas, Wyoming, Utah, Montana and Oregon have also reported cases, according to the CDC.

It was not yet clear which specific food ingredient may have been contaminated, but investigators were looking into two particular ingredients: fresh cut onions and fresh beef patties. McDonald's said in a statement that a subset of the illnesses could be linked to the slivered onions from a supplier that serves three distribution centers.

All locations in the area have been told to remove the onions and distribution of all slivered onions in the impacted area was paused, according to McDonald's.

Here is the full statement from the fast food giant:

Across the McDonald’s System, serving customers safely in every single restaurant, each and every day, is our top priority and something we’ll never compromise on.



It is why we are taking swift and decisive action following an E. Coli outbreak in certain states. The initial findings from the investigation indicate that a subset of illnesses may be linked to slivered onions used in the Quarter Pounder and sourced by a single supplier that serves three distribution centers. As a result, and in line with our safety protocols, all local restaurants have been instructed to remove this product from their supply and we have paused the distribution of all slivered onions in the impacted area.



Out of an abundance of caution, we are also temporarily removing the Quarter Pounder from restaurants in the impacted area, including Colorado, Kansas, Utah and Wyoming, as well as portions of Idaho, Iowa, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, and Oklahoma. We take food safety extremely seriously and it’s the right thing to do. Impacted restaurants are receiving a stock recovery notice today and should reach out to their field supply chain manager or distribution center with any questions.



We are working in close partnership with our suppliers to replenish supply for the Quarter Pounder in the coming weeks (timing will vary by local market). In the meantime, all other menu items, including other beef products (including the Cheeseburger, Hamburger, Big Mac, McDouble and the Double Cheeseburger) are unaffected and available. We will continue to work with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and are committed to providing timely updates as we restore our full menu.