Even If You Regain Some, Losing Weight Is Good for the Heart

Losing weight — even if some pounds are gained back — may help your heart over the long term, according to a study published Tuesday in the journal Circulation: Cardiovascular Quality and Outcomes.

The findings may be welcome news to those who have found it difficult to keep weight off and feared the risks thought to be associated with gaining weight back.

In the new study, researchers analyzed data from 124 clinical trials with a total of more than 50,000 participants. They found that risk factors for heart disease and Type 2 diabetes decreased for people who lost weight through intensive behavioral programs. The diminished risk persisted for years after they were done with the programs, even if some, but not all, of the weight came back.

In the U.S., 2 in 5 adults are obese, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and heart disease is the No. 1 cause of death, with 697,000 people dying from the disease in 2020.

