Health

How to order free COVID-19 tests as a new round becomes available this month

U.S. households will be able to order as many as four nasal swab tests

By The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

Starting this month, Americans will be able to order free COVID-19 test kits that will be mailed to their homes.

U.S. households will be able to order as many as four nasal swab tests at COVIDTests.gov when the federal program reopens. The U.S. Health and Human Services agency overseeing the program has not yet given an exact date when ordering can begin.

An agency spokesperson has said the tests will detect current virus strains and can be ordered ahead of the holiday season, when families and friends gather for celebrations.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

U.S. regulators last month approved an updated COVID-19 vaccine that is designed to combat the recent virus strains and, hopefully, forthcoming winter ones, as well. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention already has recommended this fall’s shot for everyone age 6 months and older.

While most Americans have some degree of immunity from prior infections or vaccinations or both, that protection wanes. Last fall’s shots targeted a different part of the coronavirus family tree, a strain that’s no longer circulating.

news Sep 6

Covid-19, flu, RSV: Vaccine recommendations for fall — and the best time to get them

Health Aug 30

FDA authorizes Novavax's updated Covid vaccine, paving way for fall rollout

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Health
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us