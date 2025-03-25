Health officials warn of potential measles exposure on Amtrak train

Washington, D.C. health officials are warning of a possible measles exposure on a recent Amtrak Northeast Regional train.

DC Health said it was notified of a confirmed case of measles by a person who visited multiple locations in the capital city while contagious, according to a new alert issued Tuesday.

In addition to the Washington's Union Station and the MedStar Urgent Care location in Adams Morgan, DC Health warned passengers of a possible exposure on the Amtrak Northeast Regional 175 train heading southbound on March 19 from 7:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

The Northeast Regional trains typically travel from Boston's South Street Station along the I-95 corridor to Washington, D.C. and include stops in New Haven, New York-Penn, Newark-Penn and Newark Airport.

Amtrak tells NBC New York it was notified by D.C. health officials of a confirmed case of measles in a passenger traveling on train 175 from New York to Washington on March 19. The rail agency said it is reaching out to customers who were on the train to alert them to possible exposure.

NBC New York has reached out to DC Health officials for more information.

Measles is a highly-contagious disease that can lead to fever, runny nose, cough, and widespread rashes, according to health officials.

DC Health is urging anyone who might have been exposed and is not immune to call their health care provider for more guidance or to reach out the health department.

"If you have never received a measles containing vaccine (either the measles, mumps and rubella [MMR] vaccine or a measles only vaccine which is available in other countries), you may be at risk of developing measles.Anyone who was exposed and is at risk of developing measles should watch for symptoms until 21 days following the date of their last exposure. If you notice the symptoms of measles, immediately isolate yourself by staying home and away from others. Contact your healthcare provider immediately. Call ahead before going to your healthcare provider’s office or the emergency room to notify them that you may have been exposed to measles and ask them to call the health department to help protect other patients and staff," DC Health said in the alert.

DC Health said anyone who has received two doses of the measles vaccine or were born before 1957, do not need to take any action.