Flu Now Declared Widespread in New Jersey

Flu season is back with a vengeance in New Jersey, as the illness is now widespread in all counties, according to state officials.

More than 1,700 new cases have been diagnosed in the past three weeks, and a high number of cases can be found in every county in the state, officials said.

Both long term care facilities and emergency departments have seen an uptick in cases, according to a report by the New Jersey Department of Health.

Monmouth and Essex counties seem to be among the counties hit the hardest, and total diagnoses in the northeastern and central-eastern parts of the state have topped all others.

Doctors and medical professionals urge anyone infected to stay home and reduce the chances of spreading the illness.

"Please stay home don’t expose your neighbors, your friends, your family, and wash her hands and cough into your sleeve," said Dr. Margaret Fisher of the Monmouth Medical Center.

Vaccinations are also obviously encouraged. Fisher added that the flu doesn't care how many fruits or vegetables are eaten or how in shape someone may be — anyone can get sickened by the very contagious illness.

One child has died in New Jersey so far this flu season. In the entire flu season last year, six children in the state died.