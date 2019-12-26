Health

Flu Now Blamed for Four Deaths in Connecticut This Season

In all four cases, those who died were adults over age 65

Four people have died from flu-related causes so far in Connecticut this season.

The latest weekly influenza report from the Department of Public Health, which covers Dec. 15-21, indicates there was one new death. In all four cases, those who died were adults over age 65.

The report also found there were 49 influenza-related hospitalizations during the same week. The percentage of emergency room visits for influenza-like illnesses was 8.3% higher than the previous week. However, that's similar to the level of visits at this time in 2018.

Outpatient treatment for influenza-like illness was also higher than the previous week.

DPH said flu activity across Connecticut continues to be widespread, with a total of 203 flu-associated hospitalizations reported since the beginning of the 2019-20 season. The data collection began on Aug. 25.

DPH receives near real-time information about visits from all 38 of the state's hospital emergency departments, a system that has been in place since the beginning of the 2018-2019 season.

Patients who sought help in hospitals reported influenza-like illnesses, which includes a cough and/or sore throat and a fever that's greater than 100 degrees, with no known cause.

