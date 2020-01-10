Community Leaders, Elected Officials to Launch City-Wide Campaign to Save NY Hospital

What to Know Community leaders, elected officials, clergy and residents will launch a massive community-driven, grassroots campaign to save Mount Vernon Hospital, which is scheduled to close its doors

Montefiore Health System is scheduled to close the only hospital in Mount Vernon

The campaign will kick off Saturday

Concerns are mounting in Mount Vernon, New York, following plans to close down the city's only hospital.

Montefiore Health System says it is building a new medical health center -- investing $41 million in the project. But, those who oppose the plan say closing down the current hospital can put patients at risk.

Community leaders, elected officials, clergy and residents will launch a massive community-driven, grassroots campaign to save Mount Vernon Hospital.

According to the Mt. Vernon Hospital Coalition, on Saturday residents will apparently go door to door urging Mount Vernon residents to join the fight to keep the hospital open.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, pastors at churches across all of Mount Vernon will allegedly include the fight to save and transform Mount Vernon Hospital in their sermon.

According to the Mt. Vernon Hospital Coalition, the hospital "is an asset to the community that takes care of at-risk patients, with programs to treat diabetes, dialysis, mental health issues, cardiac disease, stroke, and HIV/AIDS."

However, in a statement to News 4 New York, Montefiore said: "Montefiore remains committed to the health and well-being of the Mount Vernon community. Having already invested $100 [million], we have committed an additional $41 [million] to build a new state-of-the-art health care center and off-campus emergency department on Sandford Boulevard to provide cutting-edge health care for Mount Vernon residents."