health & wellness

CDC director says U.S. isn't yet near peak Covid or flu levels for the season

This winter's pattern is different from that of last year, when Covid, flu and RSV all peaked around the same time, Dr. Mandy Cohen told NBC News.

NBC Universal, Inc.

Winter officially began Thursday, and with the cold season comes an expected rise in rates of flu and Covid, said Dr. Mandy Cohen, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The U.S. is seeing a "sharp increase" in flu levels right now, particularly in the south, Cohen said Wednesday in an interview. Covid cases also appear to be climbing nationally, she said, while cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, seem to have reached their highest point this season.

"We’re seeing RSV peak a bit sooner, but we do not believe we’re near yet at the peak of flu or Covid," Cohen said.

As of Dec. 9, the weekly number of positive RSV tests in the U.S. had fallen around 16% compared to the previous week.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The pattern is different from that of last year, Cohen said, when the three viruses "all seemed to peak around the same time."

Read the full story at NBCNews.com here.

This article tagged under:

health & wellness
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us