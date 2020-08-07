CDC Confirms Hundreds of Cases Nationwide of Childhood COVID Illness MIS-C

Some 570 children nationwide have come down with a serious pediatric complication of COVID-19, and 10 have died, the CDC said Friday.

Known as MIS-C, the inflammatory condition was first identified in the United States in New York City in early May.

At least 93 of the 570 cases were ultimately found in New York, New Jersey and Massachusetts, the CDC said in a new report. (New York has said it was investigating nearly 250 cases alone.)

About 64 percent of the kids who got sick ended up in an ICU. The median age was 8 years old, the majority were boys and 73 percent of all cases were Black or Hispanic, the report added.