NY gov shuts down poultry markets after 7 cases of bird flu detected in NYC

All live poultry markets in New York City and Westchester, Nassau and Suffolk counties are being shut down Friday after seven cases of avian flu were detected at markets in the five boroughs during routine inspections, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said during a public health briefing.

The closure is in effect through at least Feb. 14. During that time, no poultry can be delivered and healthy birds must be sold, Hochul said. Markets must disinfect, remain closed for five days and undergo state inspection before reopening.

The governor said the shutdown was out of an abundance of caution. The state reports no cases of bird flu in humans.

Avian flu is on the rise around the country, mostly impacting animals. But 66 humans contracted in the virus in the U.S. in 2024 and one person died, according to the New York State Department of Health. Out of an abundance of caution, officials in multiple spots across the tri-state area have warned the public to stay away from dead birds.

A park in Westchester County was recently shut down after 12 dead Canada geese were found in the pond, with officials worried it could have been a result of bird flu.