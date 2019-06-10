Tyson Recalls 190,757 Pounds of Chicken After Complaints From Schools

A bag of Tyson Foods Inc. frozen chicken is arranged for a photograph in Tiskilwa, Illinois, U.S., on Thursday, May 5, 2016. Tyson recalled 5,814 cases of chicken product over the weekend.

Tyson Foods, Inc. has recalled about 190,757 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken fritter products across the country after three complaints from schools where hard plastic was found in a breaded chicken product, the USDA announced.

The chicken was produced from one distribution center on Feb. 28 under the establishment number “P-1325” and sent to "institutional foodservice locations," which includes schools, according to recall notices issued by the USDA and Tyson on Friday. It was not sold in retail stores.

“We are working directly with the institutions and food service companies that we distributed the food to on the recall," Worth Sparkman, the senior manager for public relations for Tyson said by the phone Monday morning. "It will be recalled through that network, the food service network.”

States where the product was shipped include the following states: Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Wisconsin.

A label for the recalled Tyson product.



The USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Services (FSIS) was first notified of the problem on June 5 after Tyson made them aware of the incidents.

Tyson's recall notice said two consumers found clear plastic and soft gray plastic in the product.

FSIS is concerned that some of the product may be in food service freezers and it urges food service locations that purchased the products not to serve them.

The USDA has not received any confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the now-recalled product shipment. The voluntary recall was done out of an abundance of caution and affected 5,814 cases, the company said.

The product was not provided by the USDA as part of the National School Lunch Program. It was instead sold by Tyson for distribution to schools.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Tyson at (888) 747-7611 on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CDT.

The USDA also has a toll-free meat and poultry hotline at 1-888-MPHotline.