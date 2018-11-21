Thanksgiving Is the Worst Day of the Year for Home Fires - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x
Holidays 2018

Holidays 2018

From gift guides to local events, your one-stop shop for the holiday season

Thanksgiving Is the Worst Day of the Year for Home Fires

Distractions are the main cause of cooking fires, as hosts are inclined to talk to guests instead of managing the kitchen at all times

Published 4 hours ago | Updated 3 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Here’s How to Cook Your Holiday Turkey Safely

    Follow these tips to ensure your holiday turkey is both safe and delicious. (Published Friday, Nov. 9, 2018)

    Pay close attention while prepping your turkey and exercise extreme care when setting up your holiday decorations. Statistically, you'll be playing with fire.

    There are more in-home fires during the holiday season than at any other time of the year, according to data from the National Fire Protection Association. Thanksgiving is the single worst day for fires, NBC News reported.

    An estimated 2,090 home fires were reported to fire departments around the United States on Thanksgiving 2016, according to the association. That’s more than twice the daily average for the rest of the year. Of the Thanksgiving fires, three-quarters were cooking-related. On average, Thanksgiving fires killed five people, injured 25 and caused $19 million in property loss from 2014 to 2016, according to the U.S. Fire Administration. 

    Distractions are the main cause of cooking fires, according to the NFPA, adding that hosts are inclined to talk to guests instead of managing the kitchen at all times. To stay safe during the holidays, experts suggest keeping combustible items like aprons and towels away from flames, installing or checking smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and paying attention while cooking.

    Dramatic Footage Captures the Danger of Turkey Fryers

    [NATL] Dramatic Footage Captures the Danger of Turkey Fryers

    Dramatic footage from the National Fire Protection Association is warning holiday makers from using turkey fryers for this holiday season. (Video courtesy National Fire Protection Association)

    (Published Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017)
    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us