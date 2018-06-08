It may seem simple, but you may not be properly washing your hands. Follow these simple steps to keep your hands clean.

A salmonella outbreak linked to live poultry has sickened people in 36 states, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Friday.

The outbreak is linked to people's contact with live poultry in backyard flocks, according to the CDC. As of June 1, a total of 124 people have been infected.

The illnesses began between February and May, and 21 people were hospitalized. The CDC said no deaths have been reported.

California, Massachusettes, Maine, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia are among the states where cases have been found.

"People can get sick with Salmonella infections from touching live poultry or their environment," the CDC said on its website. "These birds can be carrying Salmonella bacteria but appear healthy and clean and show no signs of illness."

Salmonella can cause diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps. Diagnosing the illness requires a blood or stool sample, as other illnesses cause similar symptoms.

"People reported obtaining chicks and ducklings from several sources," the CDC said, "including feed supply stores, websites, hatcheries, and from relatives."



The CDC suggested tips for handling live poultry: Always wash your hands with soap and water after touching live poultry or their environment. Children under 5 should not touch live poultry without adult supervision. Wear separate shoes when caring for poultry, and leave them outside. Do not allow live poultry inside the house or around food.