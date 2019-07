A dangerous heat wave is hitting central and eastern U.S. this weekend with thermometers soaring close to 100 degrees. The high humidity will make it feel even hotter in some places.

Take a look at some helpful tips on how you, your loved ones and your pets can stay safe in the hot weather:

Dos and Don'ts in Extreme Heat

When the temperatures begin to rise, it's important to know what you should and shouldn't do to keep you and your loved ones safe. Here are some tips. (Published Tuesday, July 16, 2019)

HOT WEATHER AND HEALTH

How to Identify Heat Stroke

With summer here, it's important to know the dangers of high temperatures. Heat stroke can be dangerous. Here are some ways you can identify heat stroke and what you should do when you see some of its symptoms. (Published Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018)

EXERCISING IN HOT WEATHER



Tips For Exercising Safely in Summer Heat

University of Pittsburgh doctors have some tips for planning your outdoor workouts and staying safe during the hottest parts of summer. (Published Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018)

HOW TO KEEP YOUR PETS SAFE IN HOT WEATHER



How to Keep Your Pets Safe This Summer

Denisse Cobian Tobler from Michelson Found Animals gives 3 tips to keep your pets safe during the summer. (Published Tuesday, July 9, 2019)

How to Protect Your Pets From the Sun