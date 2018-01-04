Stay Away From Romaine Lettuce, Consumer Reports Advises

File -- Heads of romaine lettuce at the produce store in California.

A new warning issued by Consumer Reports to avoid romaine lettuce while U.S. and Canadian health officials continue their investigation after 58 people were reported sick from E. coli infections and one death, NBC News reported.

The Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have issued warnings about the outbreak.

The outbreak spread across 13 states; California, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Vermont, and Washington. The Public Health Agency of Canada reported on 41 illnesses, NBC News reported.

According to Consumer Reports, this strain of E. coli has a toxin that could lead to serious illness, kidney failure, and even death in some cases.

NBC reported that it could take weeks to to track down the source of an outbreakbecause most food is shipped to central locations from various farms, where it is processed, packaged and redistributed.