Habemus Papam: When will the new pope be announced?

A new pope has been selected and all eyes of the world are on the balcony of the St. Peter's Basilica. The world will soon learn who is the new pope and the papal name he has selected.

Shortly after that, the new pope will emerge onto the balcony to greet supporters.

When do we find out the new pope's name?

After a new pope is elected, Cardinal Dominique Mamberti will announce the name of the new pope and the name he is taking from the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica.

Mamberti will identify the pope by his given name and then announce his papal name.

Annuntio vobis gaudium magnum ( I announce to you news of great joy )

) Habemus Papam! ( We have a pope )

) Eminentissimum ac Reverendissimum Dominum (first name) Sanctae Romanae Ecclesia Cardinalem (surname) ( He is the most eminent and reverend Lord Cardinal of the Holy Roman Church (name) )

) qui sibi nomen imposuit (papal name) (who has taken the name (papal name))

When do we first see the new pope?

After the new pope's name is announced by Cardinal Mamberti, the new pope will appear on the St. Peter's Basilica balcony shortly thereafter.

Swiss Guards have taken position in front of front of St. Peter’s Basilica

A marching brass band in blue uniforms led a contingent of Swiss guards through the crowd to a central spot below the balcony, generating another huge roar from the crowd.

The Pontifical Swiss Guard is the official security force of the Vatican, and holds a ceremonial and a protective function.

And now more marching bands are celebrating the election of a new pope in a parade that includes large groups in military dress uniforms.

“Vivi il Papa!” erupts from the crowd whenever the music pauses.

All eyes are now on the red-draped central balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica

That’s where a cardinal will soon emerge to “to proclaim a new pope to Rome and to the world.”

There is incredible excitement — the crowd is roaring, and some are shouting “hallelujah!”

Older cardinals who didn’t participate in the conclave rush out to the square

These cardinals lined up as military bands played the Italian and Holy See national anthems.

Spotted in the crowd were American Cardinals Sean O’Malley and Donald Wuerl, both of whom are over 80 and didn’t vote.