Volunteers Come Together to Provide the Gift of Warm Meals to New Yorkers

Citymeals on Wheels is preparing more than 20,000 meals on Christmas Day – thanks to volunteers – in order to feed hungry New Yorkers.

While many have the holiday off – Christmas is actually one of the busiest days for the non-profit organization as volunteers work their magic in the kitchen – packing up the meals that will be delivered door-to-door to the New Yorkers who are the most vulnerable.

Volunteers started working early Christmas morning – some before 6 a.m. – all with one purpose in mind: to bring cheer to another person.

“There’s a lot of people at home that don’t have anybody and different situations and just bringing a meal to them, a healthy meal, makes them feel good and energized and know that somebody out there cares about them,” a volunteer told News 4.

To many volunteers providing a warm meal to others is an act that truly warms the heart.