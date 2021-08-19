Video Shows NYPD Officers, Good Samaritan Help Man Get Off Tracks at Bronx Subway Station

Video from a Bronx subway station shows the heart-pounding moments as a police officer and a Good Samaritan pull an unconscious man from the path of an oncoming subway train.

The video was taken at the 148th Street-Third Avenue Station in the South Bronx around 11 a.m. Wednesday, according to police. A man, who police said fell onto the tracks after losing consciousness, can be seen face-down as Officer Ludin Lopez approaches him.

The man begins to stir and the officer quickly helps him to his feet, supporting him as he stands up. Another man comes down from the platform to help the man, who is visibly still not entirely aware of everything happening.

When a sick strap hanger lost consciousness and fell on the subway tracks in the Bronx, @NYPDTransit officers didn’t hesitate for a moment to put his safety ahead of their own. We’re also grateful to the Good Samaritan who bravely helped. pic.twitter.com/m0kmylDUJJ — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) August 19, 2021

As Lopez and the Good Samaritan are getting the man to the platform, an announcement comes over the loudspeaker at the station saying that a train is approaching the station. Voices can be heard telling Lopez and the other man to hurry, as they get the straphanger onto the platform.

The other two men quickly are able to get themselves onto the platform as well, as the train can be seen rolling into the station. Other witnesses on the platform applauded the heroic efforts.

"it's a good feeling because when the community works with us and we have their support and they see we're there to help them, great things can happen," Lopez said in a press conference on Thursday.

"The selfless and heroic acts by and NYPD officer and New Yorkers who jumped into action displayed an extraordinary coming together of police and community to avert a tragic ending," said Interim NYC Transit President Craig Cipriano.

The man who fell onto the tracks was later hospitalized and was said to be recovering.