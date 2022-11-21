Tik Tok's ‘Corn Kid' Tariq Helps Donate 90,000 Cans of Vegetables to NYC Families

We couldn't imagine a more beautiful thing.

The famous TikTok sensation Tariq, better known as "The Corn Kid" from the viral video where he detailed his love for the starchy vegetable, was in New York City on Monday to help distribute tens of thousands of cans of food to New Yorkers in need ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The 7-year-old Brooklyn native was on 52nd Street in Sunset Park, where a truck filled of 90,000 cans of vegetables was ready to deliver the goods to City Harvest's new Cohen Community Food Rescue Center. Of course, Tariq could appreciate that 50,000 of those cans were of -- you guessed it -- corn.

"I feel corn-tastic, and corn-mazing," the young viral star said of the event, which was done in partnership with Green Giant. "So much corn!"

The donation came as City Harvest said that visits to food pantries and soup kitchens throughout the five boroughs are still nearly 70 percent higher than pre-pandemic levels.

In addition to the canned corn, City Harvest said it is delivering meal boxes put together by volunteers that will be filled with a variety of dry goods and holiday staples throughout the season, as well as more than 13,000 turkeys throughout the city.