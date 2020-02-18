Tebow Wins Over Hearts During Meet-and-Greet With Special Olympians at Mets Spring Training

What to Know In a heartwarming moment, Mets minor league star and former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow was seen greeting Special Olympians at New York Mets Spring training in Port St. Lucie, Florida Sunday

In a heartwarming moment, Mets minor league star and former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow was seen greeting Special Olympians at New York Mets Spring training in Port St. Lucie, Florida Sunday.

Each year during spring training a group of Special Olympic athletes from the Port St. Lucie area visit Mets Training Camp for a clinic.

This year, however, Tebow had a commitment in the afternoon during the time the clinic was being held. However, he made up for it by hosting a meet-and-greet with the Special Olympians before the clinic.

Watching @timtebow interact with Special Olympians is absolutely magical! What a personal touch - what a wonderful “Meet and Greet” in Port St. Lucie! Just don’t bring a Florida State hat to the photo op - lol! @Mets pic.twitter.com/uYCFteDwxj — Bruce Beck (@BruceBeck4NY) February 16, 2020

During the event, he greeted the athletes individually and even joked with some of those who waited on line to meet him. In one instance, he jokingly covered the Florida State hat worn by a fan.

Tebow is beginning his fourth full year with the Mets organization. Last year he reached AAA - playing for Syracuse.

Aside from being a part of the Mets organization, Tebow is a sports broadcaster and also runs the Tim Tebow Foundation.