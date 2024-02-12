New Jersey

Sand collapses on toddler at Jersey Shore beach, burying him

The child is expected to be OK, thanks to his father -- and the area has been blocked off for further inspection

By NBC New York Staff

hole on neptune beach
News 4

A 2-year-old boy gave his parents the scare of their lives over the weekend when sand collapsed and buried him as he played at a Jersey Shore beach, authorities said Monday.

Sea Girt Police say they were called to Neptune Beach shortly before 11:30 a.m. Saturday for a report of a missing child. When they got there, they encountered the toddler's parents.

The boy's father apparently had been able to extricate the child from the sand pit within two to three minutes, officials said. He remained conscious and alert and was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

The Sea Girt Office of Emergency Management, Department of Public Works, and Police Department all mobilized to the scene. Borough officials established communication with the US Army Corps of Engineers, New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, and Weeks Marine to address the incident.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The affected area has been secured, restricting public access, and personnel from Weeks Marine are ensuring on-site security until representatives from the US Army Corps of Engineers and Weeks Marine arrive to assess and evaluate the site. Chopper 4 was over the scene mid-Monday morning and showed the area blocked off.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

New JerseyGOOD NEWSsea girt
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us