Sand collapses on toddler at Jersey Shore beach, burying him

A 2-year-old boy gave his parents the scare of their lives over the weekend when sand collapsed and buried him as he played at a Jersey Shore beach, authorities said Monday.

Sea Girt Police say they were called to Neptune Beach shortly before 11:30 a.m. Saturday for a report of a missing child. When they got there, they encountered the toddler's parents.

The boy's father apparently had been able to extricate the child from the sand pit within two to three minutes, officials said. He remained conscious and alert and was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

The Sea Girt Office of Emergency Management, Department of Public Works, and Police Department all mobilized to the scene. Borough officials established communication with the US Army Corps of Engineers, New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, and Weeks Marine to address the incident.

The affected area has been secured, restricting public access, and personnel from Weeks Marine are ensuring on-site security until representatives from the US Army Corps of Engineers and Weeks Marine arrive to assess and evaluate the site. Chopper 4 was over the scene mid-Monday morning and showed the area blocked off.