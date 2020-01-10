Reach for the Stars: LI Native Graduates From NASA, Inspires Students at Former School

What to Know Baldwin native Jasmin Moghbeli graduated Friday from NASA’s astronaut training program

The Marine and MIT grad was one of 11 new astronauts introduced at the Johnson Space Center

After her graduation Moghbeli spoke directly to the students, via a video conference, answering their questions about the road to success – telling the students to dream big, work hard and learn how to push through failure

The children at Lenox Elementary School in Nassau County celebrated a former student who reached for the stars -- and made it!

Baldwin native Jasmin Moghbeli graduated Friday from NASA’s astronaut training program. The U.S. Marine Corps major and MIT grad was one of 11 new astronauts introduced at the Johnson Space Center.

According to NASA.com, Moghbeli earned a bachelor’s degree in aerospace engineering with information technology at MIT and a master’s degree in aerospace engineering from the Naval Postgraduate School. She also is a distinguished graduate of the U.S. Naval Test Pilot School.

Astronaut candidate training for the new graduates included instruction, practice, and testing in spacewalking, robotics, International Space Station systems, T-38 jet proficiency, and Russian language, according to NASA. As astronauts, they will help develop spacecraft, support the teams currently in space and eventually join the ranks of a distinguished group of 500 people who have gone into space.

Moghbeli's picture proudly hangs in the hallway of the school. The students all know this is where – in the sixth grade -- she first dreamed of becoming an astronaut.

The proud students at Lenox Elementary School watched a live feed of Moghbeli's graduation ceremony and along the way got a glimpse of the stuff that dreams are made of.

“For me it all actually started for me at Lenox,” Moghbeli said.

After her graduation Moghbeli spoke directly to the students answering their questions, via a video conference, about the road to success – telling the students to dream big, work hard and learn how to push through failure.

“This is a way for our Baldwin kids to believe they can do anything, they can be anything,“ Baldwin Schools Superintendent Shari Camhi said.

Moghbeli promised to come visit the students soon, but for this astronaut and her audience of young students this was a day to remember.