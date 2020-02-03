Murphy Authorizes Second Deployment of NJ State Troopers to Puerto Rico

What to Know Gov. Phil Murphy has authorized a second group of New Jersey State Troopers to be deployed to Puerto Rico to assist with on-going recovery efforts in the aftermath of numerous earthquakes that have devastated the island

Gov. Phil Murphy has authorized a second group of New Jersey State Troopers to be deployed to Puerto Rico to assist with on-going recovery efforts in the aftermath of numerous earthquakes that have devastated the island.

Murphy made the announcement Monday.

“Just over a week ago, a group of New Jersey State Police troopers was deployed to assist with emergency response efforts in Puerto Rico following the recent destructive earthquakes,” Murphy said in a statement.

“Those brave men and women will soon be returning home, and I thank them for dedicating themselves to helping their fellow Americans. I am also proud to announce that this week an additional contingent of troopers will go to Puerto Rico to continue assisting the island in recovery efforts. New Jersey will continue to stand with our brothers and sisters in Puerto Rico,” Murphy's statement went on to say.

The troopers will fly from Newark International Airport to San Juan International Airport and travel to the Ponce region of the island where the first deployment has set up operations, according to Murphy.

The second deployment of troopers will continue providing security at various camps established for residents throughout the region who have been displaced due to the earthquakes.

“This second deployment of troopers to Puerto Rico continues the long tradition of the New Jersey State Police standing up for others in their time of need,” State Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said in a statement.

The first deployment has been working with local officials to identify the needs of residents in the camps and assist with public safety and logistical operations.

Assistance provided during the second deployment is a result of an extension of the original Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC), a mutual aid agreement allowing states and territories to share resources in response to natural and man-made disasters.

"Although our primary mission thus far in Puerto Rico has been focused on security and law enforcement, what makes me most proud is how our troopers have connected so compassionately with the people they are serving," Col. Patrick Callahan of the New Jersey State Police. "This mission has offered our Outfit yet another opportunity to, what I refer to as, 'humanizing the badge' and the dedicated service and compassion demonstrated by our troopers is what ultimately leads to instilling public trust both here and abroad."

Fifty-seven troopers will be sent as part of the second deployment. A five-member advance team will depart for Puerto Rico on Wednesday and 52 troopers will depart on Saturday.

The first deployment, which departed to the island on Jan. 25, is scheduled to return on Sunday.