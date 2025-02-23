SEE IT: Woman reunited with priceless gold ring after falling through sidewalk grate

Myra Lora lived one of many New Yorkers' worst fears after her priceless heirloom ring fell into a sidewalk grate last week.

Lora, 70, and her boyfriend were out walking Thursday night in East Harlem, near Lexington Avenue and 103rd Street, when she took her glove off. That's when tragedy struck.

Her ring slipped off and fell through the grate above the 6 train. According to the MTA, the jewelry piece landed on an elevated shelf between spaces in the grate. She could see the ring, but it was just out of reach.

NYC Transit Maintenance of Way employees came to Lora's aid, lifting the grate and retrieving the ring the next day.

The transit agency documented the happy reunion, sharing photos and a short video of crew returning the ring to Lora. NYC Transit Light Maintainer Latasha Goodall had the honor of placing it back on the woman's finger.

"I'm so happy we were able to reunite Myra with her most precious jewel," Goodall said. “I feel so lucky to experience these moments when these incidents occur, and Myra’s graciousness and appreciation made reuniting her with that ring so special."

The 18kt gold ring has belonged to Lora for 25 years and has the names of her three children engraved on it.

“This is such an overwhelming moment for me because this ring has been on my finger for 25 years and has extraordinary emotional value to me,” Lora said.