MTA

SEE IT: Woman reunited with priceless gold ring after falling through sidewalk grate

The irreplaceable ring has the names of Myra Lora's three children engraved on the gold heirloom

By NBC New York Staff

MTA New York City Transit Maintenance of Way crew comes to the rescue on Friday, Feb 21, 2025 after Myra Lora accidentally dropped a ring down a sidewalk grate on Lexington Av. north of the 103 St Station.
MTA

Myra Lora lived one of many New Yorkers' worst fears after her priceless heirloom ring fell into a sidewalk grate last week.

Lora, 70, and her boyfriend were out walking Thursday night in East Harlem, near Lexington Avenue and 103rd Street, when she took her glove off. That's when tragedy struck.

Her ring slipped off and fell through the grate above the 6 train. According to the MTA, the jewelry piece landed on an elevated shelf between spaces in the grate. She could see the ring, but it was just out of reach.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE
MTA New York City Transit Maintenance of Way crew comes to the rescue on Friday, Feb 21, 2025 after Myra Lora accidentally dropped a ring down a sidewalk grate on Lexington Av. north of the 103 St Station. (Marc A. Hermann / MTA)
MTA
MTA
MTA New York City Transit Maintenance of Way crew comes to the rescue on Friday, Feb 21, 2025 after Myra Lora accidentally dropped a ring down a sidewalk grate on Lexington Av. north of the 103 St Station. (Marc A. Hermann / MTA)

NYC Transit Maintenance of Way employees came to Lora's aid, lifting the grate and retrieving the ring the next day.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The transit agency documented the happy reunion, sharing photos and a short video of crew returning the ring to Lora. NYC Transit Light Maintainer Latasha Goodall had the honor of placing it back on the woman's finger.

"I'm so happy we were able to reunite Myra with her most precious jewel," Goodall said. “I feel so lucky to experience these moments when these incidents occur, and Myra’s graciousness and appreciation made reuniting her with that ring so special." 

MTA New York City Transit Maintenance of Way crew comes to the rescue on Friday, Feb 21, 2025 after Myra Lora accidentally dropped a ring down a sidewalk grate on Lexington Av. north of the 103 St Station.
MTA
MTA
MTA New York City Transit Maintenance of Way crew comes to the rescue on Friday, Feb 21, 2025 after Myra Lora accidentally dropped a ring down a sidewalk grate on Lexington Av. north of the 103 St Station. (Marc A. Hermann / MTA)

The 18kt gold ring has belonged to Lora for 25 years and has the names of her three children engraved on it.

News

Airlines 30 mins ago

American Airlines flight from New York to Delhi lands safely in Rome after reported security issue

Catholic Church Feb 22

Pope Francis in critical condition with early kidney failure but remains alert as prayers pour in

“This is such an overwhelming moment for me because this ring has been on my finger for 25 years and has extraordinary emotional value to me,” Lora said.

This article tagged under:

MTA
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us