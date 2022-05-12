Most Popular Baby Names for 2021 Revealed

Of all the babies born in New York last year, two names stand out among the rest in terms of popularity, according to new data from the Social Security Administration.

Liam came out on top once again, with 1,403 babies born by that name in the Empire State in 2021. In the city, it's been the No. 1 name for boys since 2016.

Noah, though, appears to be trending up, with just 67 fewer baby boys born by that name in New York last year than Liam.

For baby girls, Olivia stayed atop the rankings for the third straight year, with 993 girls getting that name, according to SSA. Emma, which last reigned supreme in 2018, came in a close second (980), followed by Sophia, Mia and Amelia.

See the top 10 lists for baby girls and boys names in the Empire State, New Jersey and nationally below and learn more from the SSA here.

Most Popular Baby Names in NY for 2021

SSA

Most Popular Baby Names in NJ for 2021

SSA

Most Popular Baby Names in America for 2021