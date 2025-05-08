Kids at the Madison Square Boys and Girls Club are learning brand new vocabulary: piroutte, tendu, battement fondu — all part of the BE BOLD after-school ballet program created by the Misty Copeland Foundation.

Copeland, the first African American named as principal dancer in the American Ballet Theatre, wanted to offer introductory ballet to underserved communities.

“BE BOLD stands for Ballet Explorations — Ballet Offers Leadership Development. It’s giving them tools that are transferable. They can take this with them with whatever it is they want to do," Copeland said.

Copeland was what’s fondly called a “club kid” in San Pedro, California, so the partnership with Madison Square is a perfect fit. Two clubhouses (the other on Harlem), now offer BE BOLD to kids, ages 5-12. There are 13 other sites in New York City.

“I wanted to bring it to communities that don’t have — it’s like a dance desert. You know, bring it to communities that need it,” said Copeland.

"It’s a non traditional activity for our kids, but the response has been spectacular," Tim McChristian, Executive Director of Madison Square Boys and Girls Club, added.

BE BOLD Program Director Sidney Bolger said the idea is to disrupt and transform how ballet is taught.

The kids, including boys, are increasingly drawn to the program, which stresses teamwork and counters stereotypes. It’s a holistic “movement” that is now expanding into overall health and wellness, making sure that children should be on equal footing, no matter where they come from.