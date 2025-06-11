After more than eight long years, a beloved family pet has finally returned home – and his story is one for the books.

Smokey the cat vanished in 2016 while staying at a relative’s house, just as his family, the Schultzes, moved abroad. For Danielle Schultz, the loss was devastating. One of the few mementos she kept during the years apart was an old photo of Smokey curled up beside her young son Donovan, who was just 4 years old at the time.

“I was completely stunned. My mouth dropped,” Schultz recalled her reaction when she received an email, out of the blue on May 12.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Smokey had been found — nearly 40 miles from where he had disappeared. The Town of Babylon Animal Shelter in Amityville had scanned his microchip and traced him back to his original owner.

According to Chris Elton, the shelter’s director, Smokey had been taken in as a stray by a woman years earlier. When she was no longer able to care for the cat, her son brought him to the Long Island shelter.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“The person turning him in was the son of the woman who had owned the cat for many years," Elton said. "It's amazing. They found their cat after all this time and they wanted their cat back."

Even though Smokey had lived with another family for much of that time, the shelter followed its policy and scanned his microchip. That one small step made all the difference.

"It was very emotional for me,” Danielle said. “When they let him out of the cage, he came right to me and started purring."

While it’s unclear whether Smokey was ever scanned in the years immediately after his disappearance, Schultz is simply thankful someone finally did. Animal experts emphasize that microchipping is essential — but just as important is keeping the chip registered and updated.

"To see a happy reunion like this after so many years — it’s a great thing, and we’re very proud of ourselves," said Elton.

Smokey, now reunited with his original family, has settled in as if no time had passed, lounging on the couch next to Donovan, now a teenager.

“It’s so nostalgic for me. It’s amazing,” Danielle said. “It’s almost like he came back from the dead and I get a second chance at taking care of him.”

From loss to reunion, Smokey’s story is a heartwarming reminder of the power of hope, and the importance of microchipping and registering pets.