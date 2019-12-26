Massachusetts

Massachusetts Police Save Christmas for 4-Year-Old Who Just Lost Mom

A police department in Massachusetts teamed up with neighboring squads to give a grieving little boy his Christmas wish.

A Massachusetts police department made a Christmas gift come true for a 4-year-old boy whose mother was recently murdered.

The Fitchburg Police Department said in a Facebook Sunday that little JJ has been living with his grandparents since his mother was killed.

The boy loves anything to do with police, the department said -- and on Sunday, Fitchburg cops and neighboring departments gathered together in JJ's new hometown to give the boy a spot of brightness in the dark of his recent family tragedy.

They showed up with a parade of police cars and officers. A city official donated a green bicycle for JJ and cops bought gifts for the boy as well.

The Fitchburg department posted photos of a smiling JJ surrounded by police and love. The Facebook post has since been shared 2,000 times.

