Police officer rescues three dogs from Long Island house fire

Three dogs on Long Island may have a new best friend, after a police officer rescued from a house fire.

Suffolk County Police Officer Matthew Ingui responded to a call about a house fire on Magnolia Drive in Rocky Point around 5 p.m. Sunday, the department said. There were no people inside the home at the time, but Ingui saw three dogs through the window of the home.

The officer smashed the window and pulled all three dogs to safety.

No injuries were reported. Ingui and his canines pup pals posed for a photo later, all seeming to be relieved and happy to be alive thanks to the officer's actions.

Several local fire departments responded to the burning home to put out the flames. The fire is believed to have started accidentally.