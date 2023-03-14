KFC Is Covering 100% of College Tuition for Employees Through University Partnership

KFC is set to double down on helping its employees get an education.

The fast-food chain is offering to pay for 100 percent of college tuition for its employees who enroll at Western Governors University, the company announced on Tuesday.

Employees will have access to the program through the KFC Foundation starting day one of their job, the company said, and they will be able to choose from more than 60 difference bachelor's and master's degree programs at the private online university based in Utah.

The program is also non-competitive, meaning that all eligible employees who apply and enroll will get their tuition covered, the company explained.

Because Western Governors University offers rolling start dates each month, KFC employees can choose to enroll and start taking classes whenever they like after they're accepted.

"Every year we look for new ways to support and enhance the lives of KFC restaurant employees," said Emma Horn, Executive Director of the KFC Foundation. "What better opportunity to be able to offer team members than a flexible college degree program from Western Governors University that can fit seamlessly into their schedule. The program at WGU is perfect for someone who may not have enough hours in the day to balance a traditional college experience on top of a full- or part time- job and other life priorities."

There are 157 KFC restaurants across New York, including 40 throughout the five boroughs.

Completing a degree program can change lives, families and communities,” said Rebecca L. Watts, who oversees WGU's operations in New York. "But not everyone has the same access to education. Time, location and cost are some of the biggest barriers keeping our neighbors—especially those already in the workforce—from attending college. We’re proud to partner with the KFC Foundation to address those obstacles and expand pathways to opportunity for KFC restaurant employees."

Employees can find out more about the program at the KFC Foundation's website.